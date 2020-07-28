New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Delhi police has been unable to find the mini-truck that mowed down an on-duty ACP of its traffic department last week.

They said officials have scanned footage from 40 CCTV cameras installed on the Rajokari Flyover stretch in southwest Delhi but could not identify the vehicle or its driver.

ACP Sanket Kaushik, 58, had moved towards the service lane near the flyover while managing the traffic and his driver was behind him when the truck likely coming from Gurgaon hit him and dragged him to the divider late Saturday evening. He was taken to the AIIMS trauma centre but was declared brought dead by doctors, police said.

Five teams supervised by Vasant Kunj ACP have looked at the CCTV footage of the entire stretch from Rajokari to Samalkha, Kapahsera, NH-8, Mahipalpur, Dhaula Kua and Dwarka Link Road, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh.

"We have identified 50 odd vehicles in the time-frame and eyewitnesses are being questioned for the description of the vehicle or any other clue," he said.

All the possible entry and exit routes of NH-8 were being checked, the officer said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Vasant Kunj police station.

Kaushik had joined Delhi police as a sub-inspector in 1989 and was initially posted in southwest district. In 2006, he was promoted to the rank of inspector and was ACP in May 2017. He served in the traffic unit since June 2019.

Kaushik is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son who stay in Vasant Vihar.

