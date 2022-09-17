New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Removal of encroachment on footpaths, separate bus bays and halting space for public transport vehicles are some of the suggestions given by Delhi Police to stakeholders involved in road design for reducing accidents in the national capital, officials said.

According to the Delhi Road Crash Fatalities Report 2021 released by the police on Friday, pedestrians continued to be the most vulnerable in road crashes in the city, accounting for nearly 41 per cent of the fatalities reported last year.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora said the report contains the analysis of the accidents that occurred in the city last year.

In a break from tradition, the Delhi Traffic Police replaced the word ‘accident' with ‘crash' in the annual report that was previously titled ‘Road Accidents in Delhi'.

The report suggested that encroachment on footpaths by vendors needs to be removed and designated spaces be provided for services.

It said separate bus bays should be provided at all bus stands extending the road sideways.

"The bus bays should be long enough to accommodate two to three buses (as per the requirement of point) and provided with grills having gaps only at the position of gates at the bus stands (as provided in case of metro stations having high rush).

"All the major intersections like Peera Garhi, Singhu border, Mukarba chowk, ISBT, Dhaula Kuan, among others, need to be individually designed according to the composition of public transport (DTC, cluster buses, roadways buses, gramin sewa, RTV, TSR, rickshaw, e-rickshaw) and pedestrian traffic," the report stated.

It also suggested that a separate halting space be provided for other public transport vehicles like auto rickshaws and 'gramin sewa' vehicles. A railing can be provided to separate them and make them stand in a single queue.

"Provide more information of modes of transport to users at the exchange junctions like ISBT, Dhaula Kuan, Mukarba Chowk, among others, so that people get information of their next mode of transport at the exchange hub. This information can be in the form of route maps of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses like that of the metro route maps to be displayed on the bus stand, at least at the major intersections and transport hubs," the report mentioned.

It also talked about sufficient number of direction boards for passengers to provide information regarding availability of next connecting mode of transport or to reach nearby important places safely through footpaths and foot over bridges.

"The pedestrian infrastructure, foot over bridges, subways, footpaths and halting space should be designed and located so as to prevent the pedestrian movement on the carpeted area of the arterial roads, or reduce it to a minimum...

"This shall allow the free flow of vehicles on these roads reducing the conflicts of pedestrians with the vehicles and hence ensuring the safety of all vulnerable road users," it added.

