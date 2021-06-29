New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell was sent to Jammu on Tuesday to study and analyse the terror attack at IAF station in Jammu airport as part of a routine procedure, officials said.

"They have gone to study the incident, not as part of any investigation. This is routine procedure. We send our teams whenever there is a major incident which might have lessons for us," a senior police officer said.

The team was sent to study and analyse the incident, the officials said, adding that they would be interacting with the investigating agencies to analyse the threats and ensure adequate preparedness for any similar attempt in the future.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday given the charge of investigation in the drone attack on the Jammu air force station. The decision to hand over the probe into the first-of-its-kind terror attack at the Indian Air Force station was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to officials, it is the first time that Pakistan-based terrorists have used drones to strike vital installations. Two bombs were dropped at the IAF station in Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday.

Two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in the explosions that took place around 1.40 am within six minutes of each other. The first blast ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the high security technical area of the airport manned by the IAF in Satwari area on the outskirts of the city. The second one was on the ground, the officials said.

