New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) For the first time ever, Delhi Police will conduct a written examination to appoint Station House Officers (SHOs) at cyber police stations across the capital, an official said on Monday.

Until now, SHO appointments were based on seniority and experience. However, with 122 applicants in contention, the department has introduced an exam to assess candidates' technical and legal expertise.

The test is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 am (March 18) at the Delhi Police Academy, Wazirabad Campus, Biharipur, Khajuri Khas, in northeast Delhi.

Delhi Police currently operates 15 cyber police stations, one in each district. Given the specialised nature of cybercrime investigations, officials believe the exam will help ensure that selected officers possess the necessary legal and technical knowledge.

The syllabus will cover key laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the Information Technology Act, the POCSO Act, and the Delhi Police Act.

A senior officer stated that this initiative would enhance cybercrime policing, as the role requires officers with a deep understanding of digital offences and evolving cyber threats.

