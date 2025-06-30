New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Delhi Police will launch a drive against selling and stockpiling of Chinese manjha in the national capital, an officer said on Monday.

Chinese manjha, a sharp string used for flying kites, which is coated with glass, metal, or other sharp materials, has been banned in the capital since 2017.

On June 27, a 22-year-old man died after his throat was slit by a Chinese manjha near Bara Hindu Rao Hospital in north Delhi.

The victim, Yash Goswami, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was on his way to home when he came in contact with the Chinese manjha and suffered a deep cut on his neck.

"We have communicated with all the senior police officers of the 15 districts to conduct raids against sellers and stockers of Chinese manjha," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that teams will visit different markets and will seize Chinese manjha and arrest them.

The officer said that last year, Delhi Police seized more than 20,000 rolls of Chinese manjha during its operation in 15 districts.

Many people sustained serious injuries and even died in the past due to Chinese manjha-related incidents in Delhi.

In July 2023, a seven-year-old girl lost her life in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar due to Chinese manjha. In August last year, a 47-year-old ASI of Delhi Police and a businessman were injured in other such incidents.

