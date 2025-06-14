New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Station House Officer (SHO) of Kishangarh Police Station has been sent to district lines, while three beat staff have been suspended in southwest Delhi, an official on Saturday said.

On the intervening night of June 9 and 10, a PCR call regarding a murder was received in Kishangarh Police Station in which a man, identified as Prakash (26), was stabbed to death following an argument with his partner's friend.

The accused, identified as Lalhriatpuia (23), hailing from Mizoram was later arrested.

The staff along with the SHO during the probe allegedly found around two kilograms of drugs from the spot, which they allegedly took away without informing anyone, a police source said.

The police found the contraband from their possession and the beat staff was placed under the supervision of special staff in Vasant Vihar Police Station.

The trio was later suspended as the investigation began, while the SHO was sent to district lines and an inquiry to ascertain his role in the alleged incident was initiated, the source added.

The SHO was earlier also involved in a controversy.

Earlier in December 2022, a video of him dancing to a popular song went viral on social media.

The officer, who was at that time posted as the SHO of Naraina, was seen dancing in the video while wearing his uniform at a family function.

