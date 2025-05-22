New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The Vigilance Unit of Delhi Police arrested two traffic police personnel posted at Mahadev Chowk in the Samaypur Badli Traffic Circle for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The accused, Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar and Head Constable Surender, were caught red-handed while taking money from a complainant in exchange for illegal protection to commercial vehicles from traffic challans in the area, as per the Delhi police.

According to Delhi police, the complainant approached the Vigilance Unit on May 21, reporting that the traffic officers were demanding money to allow commercial vehicles to operate without being penalised. Taking swift action, a trap was laid by a dedicated Vigilance team.

Around 5:30 PM, ASI Vijay Kumar contacted the complainant and asked him to come to Mahadev Chowk. The complainant was then taken in a private car driven by HC Surender, with ASI Vijay Kumar also present. The vehicle proceeded to a secluded spot in Sector-30, Rohini, where the exchange was to take place.

Acting on a pre-determined signal from the complainant, the Vigilance team intercepted the vehicle. A search led to the recovery of the bribe amount from ASI Vijay Kumar.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, at Police Station Vigilance. Both accused officers have been arrested and are currently in police custody for further investigation.

Delhi Police has reiterated its commitment to uphold transparency and has urged citizens to report any misuse of authority by police personnel. (ANI)

