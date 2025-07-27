New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) The Finger Print Bureau (FPB) of Delhi Police has been awarded the ISO certification by the Quality Control Certification (QCC), officials said on Sunday.

Established in 1983 at R K Puram, it plays a key role in scientific evidence collection and matching fingerprints of suspects using tools such as the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFPIS), the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), and Crime Record Information System (CRIS).

"The methods, procedures and technicalities used by FPB have been standardised and documented. This recognition will further improve the quality and legal value of fingerprint evidence and is expected to enhance conviction rates," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said.

The officer said that the FPB now maintains a vast fingerprint database of more than five lakh criminals and supports all 15 districts and specialised units in Delhi.

According to data shared by the Crime Branch, the FPB helped solve 171 cases in 2022, 275 in 2023, and 314 in 2024. This year alone, the bureau has assisted in solving 101 cases up to July 25, said the special CP.

He said that under the supervision of DCP (Crime) Harsh Indora and FPB Director Sanjay Kumar Jha, the bureau underwent a one-month quality management drive. During this period, it created a Quality Management System (QMS), completed necessary documentation, and formalised its work processes to align with international standards.

The officer said that the FPB also captures, edits, and analyses fingerprints and palm prints of arrested and convicted persons. It regularly imparts training to investigating officers, probationers, and other law enforcement officials.

