New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The BJP on Monday accused the AAP of manipulating voter rolls in areas where it has significant influence, alleging the creation of fake voters and fraudulent practices to undermine its support base.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma presented documents, claiming a deliberate conspiracy to influence electoral outcomes in the capital.

Sachdeva pointed out discrepancies in the New Delhi constituency's voter list, highlighting instances where non-existent addresses had registered voters.

"There is an address listed as house number 'Zero', where 144 votes are registered. At another address, marked simply as 'A', 30 voters have been added. Such fraudulent practices clearly expose the AAP's intent to weaken the BJP's presence," he said.

Verma on his part said the New Delhi constituency, represented by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for three terms, has seen a significant reduction in voter numbers.

"In 2020, there were 1,46,000 voters, but today there are only 1,06,000. Over the past five years, 61,000 voters have been removed, while just 22,000 new voters have been added. Shockingly, 1,000 voters are disappearing every month and Kejriwal has never addressed this issue," he claimed.

Verma accused the AAP of targeting the BJP-dominated areas like Sarojini Nagar to reduce voter numbers strategically.

"Thousands of BJP supporters have been deliberately removed from voter rolls and fake entries have been added in their place," he alleged.

Sachdeva also flagged irregularities in the constituencies bordering other states where he said 1,83,323 new voter applications were filed in just four days.

The constituencies like Narela, Burari, Badarpur and Mustafabad saw significant increase in voter registrations, raising suspicions of voter manipulation, he alleged.

The BJP has called for an immediate investigation into these discrepancies and launched a 15-day voter registration drive to ensure legitimate voters are added to the rolls.

"This is a direct attack on democracy. Kejriwal must explain how fake voters are being registered and why legitimate voters are being removed," said Verma.

"For 10 years, he has won the elections using fake votes. But this time, the BJP will not allow any fraudulent practices," said Sachdeva.

Verma challenged Kejriwal to visit the addresses mentioned and justify the voter entries.

"If he fails to provide answers, he must cooperate with the Election Commission to rectify these issues," he said.

