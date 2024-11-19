New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Amid alarmingly high pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged the Centre to convene an emergency meeting to tackle the issue and said it is the moral responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the Centre has not acted on the Delhi government's repeated requests to allow artificial rain in the national capital and he will again write to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

"Delhi is under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage IV restrictions, and we are taking every possible step to reduce vehicular and industrial pollution. Restrictions have been imposed on private vehicles and trucks, aiming to curb the number of vehicles entering the city," he said.

"We are consulting specialists to explore measures to reduce the smog. One of the solutions under consideration is artificial rain, which can help settle pollutants and clear the air," Rai said.

Calling for a collective action, the minister said, “This is a medical emergency. The Centre must work with us to address this crisis and provide relief to the residents of Delhi and North India. If no alternative solutions are available, the Centre must prioritise artificial rain.”

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and expedite the clearances needed for cloud seeding to induce artificial rain.

“This is not just about Delhi; it is about the health and well-being of millions across North India,” he said.

Rai said he is again drafting a letter addressed to Yadav urging him to call an emergency meeting.

"Delhi government is prepared to work alongside the central government, but the Centre must take the lead by convening a meeting involving experts from IIT Kanpur who have conducted extensive research on artificial rain. This requires permission and collaboration from various central departments," he said.

The minister expressed frustration over the Centre's inaction, alleging that the BJP-led government is neglecting the health crisis in North India.

“Despite letters sent on August 30, October 10, and October 23, and today, there has been no response. This apathy is disheartening and disturbing,” Rai said.

The AAP government had earlier collaborated with IIT Kanpur to explore the feasibility of cloud seeding, but procedural hurdles due to lack of clearances from central agencies, including DGCA, MHA, and the Ministry of Defence, stalled progress. Rai has now written to the Union Environment Minister for the fourth time, requesting an emergency meeting with stakeholders to expedite the process.

GRAP-IV will remain in force if pollution persists, we will not give any relaxation, the minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)