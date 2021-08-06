New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday informed that Delhi will opt for a lockdown if the positivity rate in the city goes up to 5 per cent to combat the likely third wave of COVID-19. Keeping in view of the likely situation, Delhi is ramping up its facilities by building over 37,000 beds in the city.

Currently, the positivity rate in Delhi is at 0.08 per cent with 61 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, as per the Delhi health bulletin yesterday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Heads of Indian Missions Abroad, Stakeholders of Trade, Commerce Tomorrow at 6 PM.

The Health Minister addressed a virtual session organised by ASSOCHAM wherein he was the chief guest. The topic for the session was Delhi Healthcare System: Preparedness to combat the third wave of COVID-19 and was attended by several senior doctors.

The distinguished panelists gave their valuable opinions on the matter and even asked the Health Minister regarding Delhi's preparation for a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech On COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Quality, Says ‘Every Batch Goes Through Over 200 Tests’.

"All necessary measures are being taken and health infrastructure is being ramped up to unprecedented levels with more than 37,000 COVID-19 dedicated beds being built for the fight against the likely third wave of COVID-19," the Health Minister said.

He also informed about the various subsidy schemes of the Delhi Government that have been launched to facilitate the building of Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants and liquid medical oxygen (LMO) facilities.

The Minister emphasised being vigilant and following COVID-19 appropriate behavior which is crucial in tackling the spread. "We have made our public aware about what our response would be, earlier, in case the third wave strikes. If the positivity rate goes up to 5 per cent, then we will opt for an immediate lockdown without delay," Satyendar Jain said.

While addressing the questions about the second wave, he said, "We were caught off guard because of oxygen shortage and the logistical issues of procuring it. But now, over 50 oxygen plants, have already been built and more are in line so that such a problem doesn't arise again." He also shared the experiences of field hospitals or makeshift hospitals which were made during the second wave.

The Health Minister said, "Makeshift hospitals created in Chattarpur, Sant Nirankari Colony, Ramleela Maidan are now being ramped up with ICU beds and ventilators, which are more than 1200 in number. Further, the Delhi Government is also training more medical staff and doctors belonging to different streams."

While answering the question on the vaccination drive, the Minister said, "Delhi has the capacity of administering 3 to 4 lakh doses every day, provided we get adequate supplies. As of now, nearly one crore doses have already been administered in Delhi."

The Minister, through the forum, also asked people to stay vigilant as the virus is still very much present in society. "The cases are increasing again in the UK and the US. Thus, we must not drop our guard at this point. All possible efforts are being made to ensure that a third wave doesn't strike the national capital. However, if at all it comes, we have to prepared for the worst," he added.

The Delhi Government is not leaving any stone unturned in its effort towards saving precious lives from COVID-19. "75,000 tests are still being carried out every day and aggressive contact tracing is still on to ensure that the situation remains under control," the Health Minister said.

On this occasion, the Health Minister also expressed gratitude to everyone from the industry and civil society members who helped the government in fighting the deadly second wave.

"Convened a virtual session with @ASSOCHAM4India & discussed Delhi Govt's preparedness to combat 3rd wave of #COVID19. We'll be proactive in our response. We're preparing for the worst-case scenario and are preparing 37k beds dedicated to Covid," tweeted Jain. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)