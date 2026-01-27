Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Delhi-NCR received drizzle and light rainfall since Tuesday morning. The city has been witnessing rainfall for the past several hours. People were seen carryng umbrellas as the rain continued. The sudden change in the weather and the unexpected rain provided marginal relief for citizens from pollution.

Earlier on Friday Janaury 24, the air quality in the national capital showed significant imporvement after the city witnessed a rain shower. The city recorded the Air quality index at 242. After Friday's rain, the national capital and surrounding areas woke up to a thick layer of fog, with dense fog gripping parts of Delhi-NCR. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi-NCR previously had generally cloudy skies, moderate morning fog, and strong surface winds (10-20 kmph). It was expected that a 5-6°C drop in minimum temperatures would occur over the next three days, followed by a rise thereafter.

Also Read | Rishikesh: Rafting Guides Rescue Drowning Tourist From Ganga River in Uttarakhand, Save Life by Giving CPR (Watch Video).

Consequently, minimum temperatures are likely to be normal (-1.5°C to 1.5°C) during the next 3 days (afterJanuary 24), above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) on 27 & 29. Temperature was expected to be appreciably below normal (-3.1°C to -5.0°C) on 23 and 24 January 2026. Partly cloudy skies on 25 & 26 January 2026, and generally cloudy skies on 23, 24, 27, and 29, with shallow to moderate fog likely during the morning hours for the next 06 days.

A day earlier, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, on January 22, in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.

Also Read | India, European Union Free Trade Agreement Brings Big Relief on Car Tariffs As Import Duties Reduced to 10% From 110%.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, on January 22, in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)