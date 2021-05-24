New Delhi, May 24: Delhi has received 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield for the 45 plus age group, while there is no stock of Covaxin available for this category, AAP MLA Atishi said on Monday. Issuing the vaccination bulletin, she said the stock of Covishield can now last up to 14 days.

"However, there are no Covaxin stocks available. It is worrying since there are many people who have received the first dose and are due for their second. COVID-19 Vaccination in India: On-Site Registration Allowed at Government Vaccine Centres For 18-44 Years Age Group.

"If they don't receive the second dose within the stipulated time period, even the first dose would be considered wasted," she said. There are no vaccine doses available for the 18-44 age group, she added.

