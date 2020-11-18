New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi recorded 7,486 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally in the city to over five lakh, while 133 new fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, pushed the toll to 7,943, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 62,232 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 12.03 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the national capital, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 5,011 COVID-19 Cases, 100 Deaths in A Day; State’s Coronavirus Tally Reaches 17.57 Lakh.

The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

A total of 131 fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 7,943.

Also Read | Zomato Makes Takeaway Service Available to Restaurants Partners at Zero Commission.

The number of active cases rose to 42,458 from 42,004, the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has climbed to 5,03,084.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)