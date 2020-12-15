New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Delhi recorded 1,376 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday which pushed the infection tally to 6.08 lakh, while the death count crossed the 10,000 mark with 60 new fatalities.

These fresh cases came out of 63,944 tests conducted the last day, including 36,176 Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on December 14.

Also Read | Fake News of PM Narendra Modi Visiting Mukesh Ambani’s Newborn Grandson Amid Farmers’ Protest Shared on Social Media, Fact-Check Reveals Truth Behind Pic Going Viral.

The tally of active cases on Monday mounted to 15,247. The number of total recoveries reached 5,83,509 and number of total cases in the national capital reached 6,08,830. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)