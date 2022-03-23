New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the city had recorded a slight decrease in the maximum temperature (34.6 degrees Celsius) owing to strong winds during the day.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50A Prime With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius, the highest this year so far, on Sunday.

The capital recorded a sharp spike in the mercury over the last 10 to 12 days, with the maximum temperature nearing 40 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex Station and Pitampura on Sunday.

Also Read | WhatsApp Rolls Out Emoji Reactions for Some Android Beta Users: Report.

The India Meteorological Department has said the maximum temperature in the next seven days will oscillate between 35 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, lack of rain in March has led to such intense heat.

Normally, Delhi would receive 15.9 mm of rainfall in March on an average.

Last year, the city had recorded a high of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 30, which was the highest temperature in the month in at least 13 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)