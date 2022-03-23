Realme, the Chinese phone maker, has officially launched the Narzo 50A Prime smartphone in Indonesia. The handset is the fourth model in the Narzo 50 Series. It is priced at IDR 19,99,000 (approximately Rs 10,600) for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant costs IDR 21,99,000 (approximately Rs 11,700). The smartphone is now available for sale in the country in two colours - flash black and flash blue. Realme 9 Pro 5G To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Exciting Offers Here.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It comes powered by an Unisoc T612 coupled with Mali G57 GPU. For photography, it features a triple rear camera module consisting of a 50MP primary camera with a Samsung JN1 sensor, a 2MP macro camera, a B&W portrait shooter. Upfront, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm audio jack.

