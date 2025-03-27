New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, 3.8 degrees above the season's average.

According to the IMD, minimum temperature was 19.5 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above the season's average.

The department has forecast strong surface winds during day time on Friday.

Relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 27 per cent.

The air quality was recorded in the poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm stood at 263.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

