New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), since its inception in 2021, through a series of Directions/Advisories and Orders, has initiated various policy measures and field actions to abate air pollution in Delhi-NCR, an official press release said.

Continued, concerted and persistent efforts of all the stakeholders around the year in 2025 have further helped to improve the general air quality in Delhi as is evident from a record 79 days during 2025 with the AQI of 100 or below, i.e. in 'Good' and 'Satisfactory' categories, which is lower than only the Covid year 2020. The year 2025 recorded the second-lowest number of "Severe to Severe+" AQI days, i.e. 8 such days, since 2018.

Also Read | Is 1st January 2026 the Hindu New Year?.

Dense fog enveloped several parts of the national capital and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning, severely reducing visibility and disrupting normal movement across key stretches.

Visuals from Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, Noida's Botanical Garden Metro Station, and Delhi's Akshardham area showed thick layers of fog blanketing roads and residential areas, with vehicles moving at a slow pace as visibility dropped sharply. Similar conditions were observed across several areas of Noida, where dense fog continued to affect early-morning commuters.

Also Read | Who Is Ajay Singhal? 1992 Batch IPS Officer Appointed New Haryana DGP, Check Key Operational and Administrative Positions He Held.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 384 at 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor to severe' category.

Several air quality monitoring stations across the city reported alarming AQI levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 452, while ITO stood at 426, RK Puram at 411, and Chandni Chowk at 419, all falling under the 'severe' category. Dwarka Sector 8 also recorded a high AQI of 414.

Other areas witnessed slightly lower but still hazardous air quality levels. IGI Airport (Terminal 3) recorded an AQI of 334, while Najafgarh stood at 331 and Aya Nagar at 321, all categorised as 'very poor'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)