New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded maximum temperature of 22.4 degree Celsius, which is normal during the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhi witnessed a sunny morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi to Hold His First Virtual Rally on January 31.

According the weather department, strong surface winds during day time are expected on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 23 and 7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Also Read | SBI Withdraws Circular Calling Pregnant Women ‘Temporarily Unfit’ for Recruitment.

The humidity at 5.30 pm was 43 per cent.

At 6 pm on Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 251 which falls in the "poor" category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 20.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Delhi witnessed the coldest January day in nine years on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature plunging 10 notches below the normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Before this, on January 3, 2013, the city had experienced a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to IMD data.

The capital also recorded 82.2 mm of rainfall this January, the highest in the month in 122 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)