New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday witnessed a pleasant day as the maximum temperature settled at 33.1 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The weathermen have predicted thunderstorm with rain for Sunday. The city is also likely to witness rain this week. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 30 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 48 and 45 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index was recorded in the poor (220) category around 7 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

