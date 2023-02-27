New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Warm conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 32.3 degrees Celsius, seven notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 14.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

Humidity levels oscillated between 94 per cent and 28 per cent.

Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) read 260 at 4 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

