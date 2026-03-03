Islamabad [Pakistan], March 3 (ANI): The US Embassy in Islamabad announced the cancellation of all visa appointments through Friday, March 6, citing the current security situation, amidst the ongoing Iranian protests for the death of the Supreme Leader Ayotallah Khamenei.

In a post on X, the embassy said, " Due to the current security situation, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6."

The advisory applies to the US Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi as well, as authorities monitor evolving situations in the country.

Earlier on Monday, in Pakistan, multiple roads were closed in Karachi's West and South districts, in view of the prevailing security situation due to countrywide protests over the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the Dawn.

The Dawn reported that 10 people were killed in Karachi and two in Islamabad as protests erupted countrywide against the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli attacks.

The Pakistani law enforcement personnel resorted to teargas shelling and baton-charge to control the situation. Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was also implemented across Sindh. Section 144 of the PPC deals with "joining an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons".

Multiple road closure alerts were issued in the morning; the alerts cited "security" as the reason.

The protests across Gilgit-Baltistan continued to intensify on Monday over the attack on Iran and the killing of Khamenei, with violent clashes leaving seven demonstrators dead and several others injured.

In Gilgit and Skardu, angry protestors set fire to local offices of the United Nations, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) office in Gilgit.

In Skardu, the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) and several government buildings were also torched during the unrest. As a result of firing on the protesters, seven demonstrators were killed, and more than a dozen others were injured.

Iran had declared 40 days of public mourning following the death of their Supreme Leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989, and his tenure was marked by consistent opposition to Western influence.

Following his death, Iran has vowed "the most devastating offensive operation" against US bases and Israel in retaliation. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps has pledged revenge and says it has launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in West Asia, as well as Israeli military facilities in Tel Aviv. (ANI)

