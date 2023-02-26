New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a notch above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, it added.

Also Read | Union Home Minister @AmitShah Visited HPCL Bio-fuels Limited Plant in Lauriya During His … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The weatherman has forecast a largely clear sky during the day.

The relative humidity was recorded at 94 per cent at 8.30 pm, it said.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Youth Beheads Friend, Rips Out Heart From Body and Chops Off His Private Parts for Harassing Girlfriend.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was in the "poor" (275) category at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)