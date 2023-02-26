Mumbai, February 26: In a brutal incident that took place in Telangana, a student of engineering allegedly killed his friend for harassing his girlfriend. Police official said that the accused student even went on chop off his friend's private parts and ripped his heart out in revenge. The shocking incident took place on February 18 on on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The 22-year-old victim is a student of Mahatma Gandhi Engineering College, Nalgonda, reports Times of India. The incident came to light on Friday, when the accused student surrendered before the Abdullapurmet police. The accused has been identified as P Hari Hara Krishna (21). Krishna told cops that he killed his friend and classmate Naveen.

After the incident, family members of the victim staged a protest outside the police station demanding justice. During investigation, cops found that both Krishna and Naveen were classmates. Back then, Naveen had fallen in love with a girl, however, things didn't work out between them and the two parted ways two years later.

After her breakup, the girl became close with Krishna and the two were in a relationship. Meanwhile, Naveen learned about this and started harassing her. The girl narrated her ordeal to Krishna, who decided to kill Naveen. On February 17, Krishan invited Naveen for a get-together and the duo even roamed the city.

On the pretext of dropping his friend back to college hostel at Narketpally in Nalgonda, Krishna took Naveen to desolate area in Pedda Amberpet, where an argument broke out between the two. Amidst all of this, Krishna first strangled Naveen with a rope before chopping off his head. He then went on to rip Naveen's heart from the body.

Following this, he copped victim's private parts and fingers before fleeing from the spot. Meanwhile, Naveen's family members lodged a missing complaint. However, police learned about the incident when Krishna surrendered before them. The accused has been booked and arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

