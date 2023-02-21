New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The mercury in the national capital settled at 16.1 degrees Celsius Tuesday morning, five notches above normal.

Delhi had on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius.

The reading on Monday was nine notches above normal.

On Tuesday, the relative humidity was recorded at 84 per cent, according to the IMD data.

The minimum temperature in the morning stood at 16.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

Delhi on Monday had registered a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky during day time.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality stood in the ‘poor' category as the air quality index (AQI) read 250.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good', 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory', 101 and 200 ‘moderate', 201 and 300 ‘poor', 301 and 400 ‘very poor', and 401 and 500 ‘severe'.

