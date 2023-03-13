New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

At 8.30 am, the relative humidity was recorded at 86 per cent.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius -- five notches above the season's average -- making it the season's hottest day season so far. The minimum temperature was recorded at 15.2 degrees Celsius.

