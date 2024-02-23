New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The national capital on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, officials said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky would remain clear through the day.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate” category with a reading of 148 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

