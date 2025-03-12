New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Delhi experienced its second hottest day of the year so far on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 33.5 degrees Celsius, 4.6 notches above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The capital recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday as the mercury soared to 34.8 degrees Celsius -- 6.4 notches above normal.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, 2.1 notches above normal. The humidity levels in the city fluctuated between 77 and 36 per cent.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies on Thursday with the possibility of drizzle towards the night. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to settle around 18 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 228 in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

