New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Delhi has reported 1,398 new COVID-19 cases, 1,320 recoveries and nine deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin on Wednesday.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,56,139 in the national capital, said the Delhi government.

Also Read | Ram Vilas Paswan Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi, Blames UPA-Era Provision For Non-Updation of NFSA List.

Of this, 1,40,767 patients were discharged/recovered/migrated, 11,137 cases are active while 4,235 have succumbed to the virus.

As many as 6,317 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, 14,498 rapid antigen test were conducted today, stated the bulletin.

Also Read | Sadbhavana Diwas 2020: Date and Significance of The Day Commemorating Rajiv Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary.

A total of 13,58,189 tests has been done so far, the bulletin further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)