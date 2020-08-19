New Delhi, August 19: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday rejected Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi's allegations related to the updation of list of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Ram Vilas Paswan said it was the UPA government which brought the NFSA with a provision that the list of beneficiaries will be updated after every ten years. Rahul Gandhi Targets Government Saying 2 Crore Jobs Lost in Last 4 Months.

"Rahul Gandhi saying that the Modi government did not expand the list of NFSA beneficiaries is beyond facts. The UPA government, while passing the NFSA Act in 2013, made a provision to expand the list of beneficiaries every 10 years, which is proposed after the 2021 census," Paswan posted in Hindi. The Union Minister added that the Modi government ensured that labourers without ration card get food grains during the COVID-19 crisis. Facebook-BJP Row: Privilege Motion Moved Against Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor by Nishikant Dubey.

Ram Vilas Paswan Rejects Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Over NFSA List:

कांग्रेस नेता @RahulGandhi का यह कहना कि मोदी सरकार ने NFSA लाभार्थियों की सूची का विस्तार नहीं किया, तथ्यों से परे है। UPA सरकार ने ही NFSA कानून को 2013 में पास करते समय हर 10 वर्ष में लाभार्थियों की सूची के विस्तार का प्रावधान किया जो कि 2021की जनगणना के बाद प्रस्तावित है। 1/2 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) August 19, 2020

जबकि इस कोरोना संकट में हमारी सरकार ने गरीबों की जरूरत को महसूस करते हुए #आत्मनिर्भर_भारत_पैकेज के तहत 8 करोड़ वैसे प्रवासी श्रमिकों एवं जरूरतमंदों के लिए दो महीने मुफ्त अनाज की व्यवस्था की है जिनके पास कोई राशनकार्ड नहीं है। 2/2 — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) August 19, 2020

"Our government felt the need of the poor in this corona crisis and under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package, two months free food grains have been arranged for eight crore migrant labourers and needy people who do not have any ration card," Paswan said. His comments came hours after Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Modi government did not expand the list of beneficiaries under the NFSA which deprived people of ration.

"The Modi government had to expand the list of beneficiaries of NFSA. But the government did not do so. The public did not get ration for their rights and this problem took the form of tragedy," the Wayanad MP tweeted. He also shared a news report which claimed millions of migrants could not get ration because the Centre did not update the NFSA list.

