New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Delhi has reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Delhi Health Department said in its daily bulletin that the total count of COVID cases in the city has moved up to 14,39,888 including 317 active cases.

The total discharges stand at 14,14,480 with 49 more discharges in the last 24 hours.

The death toll has remained at 25,091 with no new fatalities in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate stood at 1.74 per cent and the positivity rate at 0.04 per cent.

The bulletin said that 40,990 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

In terms of COVID-19 vaccination, 24,219 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far is 2,04,79,754. (ANI)

