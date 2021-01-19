New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Delhi reported 231 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of reported cases in the national capital to 6,32,821.

This is the ninth consecutive day since January 10 when new cases have been below 400.

According to Delhi Health department, the death toll has gone up to 10,764 with 10 more people succumbing to the virus on Monday,

It said 222 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovery taking the total recoveries in Delhi to 6,19,723.

Delhi has 2,334 active cases. The department said positivity rate dipped to 0.32 per cent.

It said that 72,441 tests were conducted in the national capital including 37,770 RT-PCR tests. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)