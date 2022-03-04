New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Delhi reports 302 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 1,466.

According to the health bulletin by the Delhi government, four persons scummed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll in the national capital to 26,134. The case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent.

Delhi reported 420 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries have climbed to 18,33,589. As many as 47,738 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The health bulletin said that the positivity rate in the last 24 hours touched 0.63 per cent.

A total of 40,967 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Of these, 4,701 received their first dose and 33,661 took the second dose.

As per the data, Delhi has 4,236 containment zones. (ANI)

