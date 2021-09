New Delhi, September 17: Delhi recorded 33 new COVID-19 cases and 56 recoveries in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, one death was reported due to the disease. There are 407 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,38,428, of which 14,12,936 have recovered while 25,085 people succumbed to the viral infection. The fatality rate in the city is 1.74 per cent. The daily positivity rate in the city is at 0.04 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate is at 5.36 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 74,099 COVID tests were conducted in the city taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 2,68,21,280. According to the official data, there are 96 containment zones in Delhi. India Records 34,403 COVID-19 Cases, 320 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 97.64%.

As many as 1,56,10,042 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far. Out of this, 1,09,88,281 beneficiaries have received a single dose of the COVID vaccine while 46,21,761 people have received both shots.

