New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Delhi reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

No death was recorded for the thirteenth consecutive day due to the disease.

As per the Delhi Health Department's bulletin, the cumulative caseload has escalated to 14,40,003 including 303 active cases.

The overall recoveries stand at 14,14,609 with 57 more discharges in the last 24 hours. The death toll has remained at 25,091. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent and the positivity rate at 0.08 per cent.

The bulletin said that 51,256 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

