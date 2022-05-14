New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Delhi saw a dip in its daily COVID-19 cases with the national capital reporting 673 new infections in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin by the Delhi government said on Saturday.

The daily case positivity rate also decreased to 2.77 per cent.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi registered 899 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 per cent.

As many as 1,074 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,69,617.

There are 3,936 active COVID cases in the city at present. A total of 2,4317 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The city reported four deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 26,192.

Under the vaccination drive in the city, 16,700 beneficiaries received the COVID shots in the said period taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,38,62,620. (ANI)

