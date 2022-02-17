New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Delhi reported 739 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department bulletin, the cumulative COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 18,54,167 of which 18,25,050 people have recovered from the disease.

The city has 3,026 active cases. Out of these, 1,945 patients are in home isolation and 319 are in hospitals. The positivity rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 162 are in ICU and 40 on the ventilator. A total of 123 hospitalized COVID-19 patients are on oxygen support (including patients on the ventilator). There are 237 COVID-19 patients from Delhi while 82 are from outside Delhi.

The bulletin said 905 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and have been discharged from the hospital.

It said 44,898 tests have been conducted in 24 hours The city has 12,324 containment zones.

Delhi administered 61,697 doses of COVID vaccines in the last 24 hours out of which 8,524 beneficiaries got their first dose while 50,202 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

The bulletin said 2,971 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 3,73,746.

It said 28,176 beneficiaries in 15-17 age group got their first dose of the vaccine, taking the total count of beneficiaries in this age group who has received their first dose to 12,67,275. (ANI)

