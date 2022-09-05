New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The real estate regulator for the national capital -- Delhi-RERA -- has registered DDA's 18 ongoing projects and has also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh per project for delay in making applications of registration process, sources said on Monday.

The regulator has also fined Rs 25 lakh each for 12 of the 18 projects for "delay in submitting documents," they said.

Delhi-RERA and DDA (Delhi Development Authority) have been at loggerheads for the last several months over the issue that whether the urban body was required to register their projects with the regulator.

"A fine of Rs 1 lakh per project has been imposed for delay in making applications of registration process of the 18 projects. In 12 of these projects, another fine of Rs 25 lakh each has been slapped for delay in submitting documents," an official source said.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, known as RERA, was passed by Parliament in March 2016 and the legislation came into force on May 1, 2016, with 69 of 92 sections notified. The entire act came into force from May 1, 2017. As per the central law, each state was mandated to set up their own regulatory authority to implement the legislation.

The real Estate Regulatory Authority for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Delhi-RERA) was established through a notification in November 2018.

In July, Delhi-RERA chairman Anand Kumar had said that the DDA must register its real estate projects with the regulator to protect the interest of property buyers.

"Anybody who is into the real estate development sector whether it is a development authority like DDA or Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) or any other such organisation, if they are doing plotted development or if they are doing real estate projects, as per section 3, they must get registered with us," Kumar had said at an interactive session organised by CII-Delhi State Sub-Committee on Real Estate.

Kumar had warned that the authority has got enough power to take action against them under sections 59 and 61 of the Act, if the DDA did not comply.

"In fact, we have given our orders and judgement asking DDA to register with us and DDA has gone and appealed against our order," he had said.

DDA has applied for registration of 18 projects before the Real Estate Regulatory Authority of Delhi since the year 2019. Delhi Regulatory Authority, after processing the applications, conveyed certain deficiencies to DDA, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore, had said in a written response in Rajya Sabha on August 8.

Subsequently, DDA filed an interim application (IA) raising preliminary objections against the requirement of registration of projects under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), which was rejected by the Regulatory Authority vide order dated 20.12.2021 and directed DDA to cure the deficiencies in their application for registration, he had informed the Parliament.

DDA has filed an appeal before the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal against the requirement of registration of DDA projects under RERA, the minister had said in his written response.

