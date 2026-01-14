Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out on Ganguly Street in Kolkata on Wednesday and continued for two hours, ultimately doused by fire tenders deployed at the scene. Three shops and adjoining areas were swept up in the fire.

According to a South Kolkata fire officer, Sudipto B, the fire was contained with 10 fire engines sent to the scene. He stated that the fire's origin remains unknown, and three shops and the surrounding area sustained damage.

"The fire is completely under control... The source of the fire is not yet known. We would require the forensic aid. 10 fire engines were deployed here... 3 shops and their adjoining areas have been affected."

Speaking to ANI at the scene, a local resident further explained the incident, saying, The fire is coming out of 3 adjoining shops... 1 house has also been burnt."

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Department, three fire engines along with the Delhi Forensics Team arrived at the incident spot, following which the blaze was brought under control. No damage has been reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be revealed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

