New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Some residents of Delhi are receiving pre-recorded calls from Khalistani organization Sikhs for Justice stating that the August 15 Independence Day program in the national capital will be disrupted, the Delhi police said.

The Delhi police has launched an investigation in this context. According to Delhi Police, one of the person who received the threat call informed the police through a PCR call.

Delhi Police informed that legal action has been initiated on the complaint of the person and the special cell is investigating the matter.

The Delhi Police said that they are trying to find out from where the call was made and who was the caller.

Earlier last year, the Delhi Police tightened the security and vigilance at all the eight borders of Delhi as well as the busy markets of the city. The security near the Red Fort was beefed up with many layers of protection.

For enhanced security at the Independence Day programme, the police personnel deployed anti-drone system to ensure protection against drone attacks. This anti-drone system was manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Electronics (BEL).

The Red Fort was shielded with a Radar system to ensure its safety from the Drones. Police personnel were also taught ways to combat suspected objects flying in the sky. (ANI)

