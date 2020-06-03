India News | Delhi: RK Puram Police Station Steps Up Efforts to Keep Cops Safe from COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): In a bid to minimise physical contact between Police and visitors, RK Puram Police Station on Tuesday have put in place a comprehensive sanitisation mechanism to ensure the safety of cops amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Police have installed a two-way video-audio monitoring system, a DRDO approved sanitising machine for documents, a sanitisation tunnel, an instrument to capture image & temperature of the visitor.

Also Read | Telangana: 12 Post-Graduate Medical Students Test Positive for COVID-19.

"As coronavirus cases are increasing, our police personnel are in danger. So we thought of some innovative and out of box ideas to save the police from the virus. We have set up some precautionary measures through which people coming to the police station do not have to come in contact with police personnel," Rajesh Sharma, Inspector, RK Puram Police Station.

"In the process, a camera-audio monitoring system has been installed, through which people visiting the police station have to press a button and then a picture and temperature of the person will be sent to police sitting inside the building. Even the reason for coming to the police station is asked and if the issue can be solved right there, then people need not to enter the police station" he added.

Also Read | Airport Authority of India Headquarters in Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan Sealed After 4 Officials Test Positive for COVID-19.

Along with the video-audio monitoring system, a complaint box has also been installed where people can write their complaints and put them inside the box which can later be addressed by the police.

"Further the duty officer decides if people can come inside or not. If it is important for the person to enter the building then the person is fully sanitised with the help of a sanitisation tunnel installed in the station," Sharma said.

Delhi's COVID-19 case count reached 22,132, with 1,298 new cases in the last 24 hours; the total death toll is 556, said Delhi Health Department on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)