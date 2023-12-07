New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A 34-year-old man, allegedly a robbery victim, died inside Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station, police said on Thursday.

Rahul Yadav, a Delhi Transport Corporation employee, was taken to the police station after he made a PCR call reporting a robbery Wednesday night, they said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan, Yadav was drunk when taken into custody and the matter seemed to be a fight among known persons.

"Sensing that it is a matter of quarrel among known parties which could escalate again and also because the caller was heavily under influence of alcohol, the complainant remained in police station near the IO's (investigating officer) room.

"He was also visited by his mother in the police station around 1 am and they insisted that an action be taken against the alleged persons," Vardhan said.

The officer said they sent back the family in the night after telling them they were trying to nab the accused.

"However, around 5.30 am, when the IO tried to wake up the complainant who was sleeping, he was found unresponsive. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead," he said.

Police said that earlier when they reached the spot responding to Yadav's call he was found drunk and was taken to the police station for a medical examination. They identified one of the men involved in assaulting him as Azad.

"His blood alcohol content was found to be 172mg (100ml) and some abrasion was reported by doctor on his left leg," said another police officer.

Police said they tried to trace Azad in the night but failed.

Yadav's family members alleged foul play and asked police why the deceased was not sent back with his mother and his friend when they visited him in the police station.

Soni, Yadav's wife, said despite being the victim, police took her husband to the station and kept him there till morning.

"Why did they keep him till morning? Police told our mother he would be sent back home in the morning but we got a call from Rao Tula Ram Hospital with IO telling us Rahul was unwell. By the time we reached there, he was already dead," she said.

Yadav's friend Bittu told PTI that he along with Yadav's mother had gone to the police station where they found him lying on a bed with a blanket in an officer's room.

"He told us that he had been beaten up by Azad and one more man. But he could not tell us why he was beaten because he was in pain," Bittu said.

He said despite their insistence on taking him home, police refused to release him.

Bittu said Yadav had around Rs 38,000 in cash and his mobile phone, both are now with police.

Police said an inquest proceeding is underway and the post mortem will be done by a board of doctors on Friday.

