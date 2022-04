New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Delhi's Gyan Sarovar School has been temporarily closed after a fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill near the school.

Speaking to ANI, Narayana, Community organiser said, "It is not safe to keep children here because of the smoke coming out of the fire. We have decided to keep the school closed for a week."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed that soon after the incident, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been instructed to inquire and submit the report within 24 hours.

A massive fire broke out at North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5:00 pm that later spread into a massive fire.

Earlier, locals who live near the Bhalswa dump yard in Delhi have also been reporting breathing problems after the massive fire broke out in the landfill. (ANI)

