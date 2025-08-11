New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI) Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a desperate member of the notorious Neetu Dabodhiya Gang, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested accused, identified as Dev Vart alias Mohla (33), a resident of Majra Dabas, Delhi, was involved in the firing incident of PS Kanjhwala. "Illegal weapon, including a semi-automatic Pistol with 01 live rounds recovered," officials said, adding that the accused had a firing spree with the recovered weapon to create sensation in the area.

According to officials, on the intervening night of 30th and 31st July 2025, a firing incident was reported at the residence of a local complainant in Village Majra Dabas, allegedly triggered by a personal dispute. In this regard, a case u/s 125 BNS r/w 25/27 Arms Act, PS Kanjhawala has been registered.

During the preliminary enquiry, the assailant was identified as Dev Vart. It was further revealed that he had previous associations with the infamous gangster Nitu Dabodia, who was neutralised in an encounter by the Special Cell in 2013.

The information about this gangster was developed and the effort finally yielded a result. Secret information was received that a desperate gangster of the notorious Neetu Daboda gang, who wants to ignite the gang and wants to create havoc in the area, had a firing spree yesterday and would come to Dwarka with illegal arms to meet his gang member.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused Dev Vrat alias Mohla was nabbed with a semi-automatic Pistol having one live cartridge recovered. In this regard, a case FIR u/s 25 Arms Act PS crime Branch has been registered, police said.

On interrogation, the accused stated that he is associated with the infamous Neetu Dabodia gang and was previously involved in murder and extortion cases. While he was in jail, his gang leader, Neetu Dabodia, was killed while having an encounter with police in 2013, they said.

He further stated that after release from jail, he wants to activate his gang and for this purpose, on the intervening night of 30

/31 July 2025, he had fired several bullets in the village of Majra Dabas, Delhi.

Dev Vart, along with his associate Sumit alias Motia, was involved in the murder of an individual named Rohit. He was arrested and remained in judicial custody for 10 months before being released on bail.

In 2013, he, along with his associate Satyakaam, was involved in a case of extortion, demanding money from one Manjeet. Dev Vart is a known associate of the Neetu Dabodia gang, which has a history of involvement in murder, extortion, and other organised criminal activities. He has previously been booked in cases related to murder and extortion. At present, the accused is attempting to revive and expand the influence of his gang and is planning to carry out violent criminal acts to reestablish his dominance in the area, they added. (ANI)

