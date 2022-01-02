New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Two bills including 'Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2022' and 'Delhi Teacher University Bill, 2022' will be tabled in the Delhi Legislative Assembly session on its first day on Monday.

As per an official bulletin, 'Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2022' will be presented by the Directorate of Gurdwara Election Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia will present 'Delhi Teacher University Bill, 2022' before the House.

Sisodia will also lay a copy of the Annual Accounts and Separate Audit Report Audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India for the period 2002-03 to 2016-17 of Delhi Building and Other Construction Worker's Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) on the table of the House.

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain will table a copy of the Annual Report of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) for the financial year 2018-19 in the House.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot will lay copies of notifications regarding restriction on movement of Goods Vehicles on specified roads and timing, another regarding colour scheme for bus and other transport vehicles and an Annual Audit Report 2017-18 along with copies of review for the Audit Report and Annual Accounts of Delhi Transport Corporation for the year 2017-18.

Gahlot will also table the profit and loss account and balance sheet for the year ending March 31, 2018, of Delhi Transport Corporation.

A two-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence at 11 am on January 3 in the Assembly Hall of Delhi Vidhan Sabha at Old Secretariat.

According to a notification issued earlier, all members are required to bring the certificate of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test report, tested before 48 hours of the beginning of the Delhi Assembly session. (ANI)

