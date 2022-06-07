New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Dense plumes of smoke have been billowing out from the Bhalswa landfill site since a fire broke out on June 3 in the area.

On Friday afternoon, the landfill had again caught fire and the fire department, which received a call around 1:52 pm about the mishap rushed fire tenders and managed to bring the blaze under control by 8:20 pm, as per the fire department.

Earlier in April, thick clouds of smoke kept rising from the site after a fire broke out on April 26 and firefighters battled to douse the flames for six consecutive days.

Locals residing in the vicinity of the Bhalswa landfill yard in the national capital have been reporting breathing problems and have demanded a permanent solution to the frequent fires, which often rage for days at a stretch.

People living near the yard say that the smoke enters their rooms during the fires due to which they face several health issues.

Before the fire incident, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on last Thursday inspected the landfill site in north Delhi to assess the situation. He said a nine-point action plan was being chalked out to reduce such fires. (ANI)

