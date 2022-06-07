Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, is rumoured to launch the Xiaomi 12 Ultra smartphone soon. The handset is tipped to be the company's first smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Ahead of its launch, renders and specifications of the device have been leaked online by OnLeaks in collaboration with Zouton. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X Zouton)

The leaked renders reveal a white colour variant of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra with a circular camera module at the back. The camera module has four lenses. The handset might feature a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two periscopic sensors. On the bottom right side of the camera module, a Lecia branding can be seen.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra (Photo Credits: OnLeaks X Zouton)

At the front, there is a centrally-aligned single punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right edge. The top edge of the smartphone has a secondary speaker, whereas the primary speaker, SIM tray and a USB Type-C port sit at the bottom edge. Xiaomi 12 Ultra is likely to come with a 6.6-inch QHD+ display, a 50MP quad rear camera module, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is said to boot on Android 12 based on MIUI 13 UI.

