New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said some areas of Delhi will face a water crisis as three water treatment plants are being closed due to the rising levels of the Yamuna.

"Due to the rising water level of River Yamuna, water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla are being closed. This would cause water problems in some areas of Delhi. As soon as the river's water level decreases, we will try to restart these plants again, " CM Kejriwal shared in a tweet.

The CM visited the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant on Thursday after it was shut down due to the rising water level in the Yamuna.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic police issued an alert informing that the movement traffic in certain areas had been diverted due to the ongoing flood situation.

“Due to the rising water levels of Yamuna river, traffic from Shahdara on GT road towards ISBT, Kashmere Gate has been diverted from Seelampur T-point via Keshav Chowk - Karkardooma Court - Road No. 57- NH-24. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly”, Delhi Traffic Police shared in a tweet.

Due to traffic diversion on account of waterlogging, in different parts of the city, Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area witnessed a massive traffic snarl on Thursday.

The North East district police informed that more than 1,000 people and around 999 cattle have been rescued from different areas near Yamuna, amid the ongoing flooding woes. The rescue was carried out in areas in Usmanpur, Shastri Park, and Sonia Vihar police station areas.

Several areas of the city are under water as the water level of river Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage in neighbouring Haryana.

Low-lying areas of Wazirabad face flooding and a few residential areas of Delhi are facing waterlogging as the Yamuna river overflows.

The water level in the Yamuna reached 208.46 metres on Thursday morning, crossing the danger mark, the officials informed. (ANI)

