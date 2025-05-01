New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urging the implementation of accessibility measures across all DDA Sports Complexes for Children and Youth with Special Needs (CWSN) to promote inclusivity and ensure equitable access to sports infrastructure.

Recognising the Government of India's commitment to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Bharat -- the designated National Sports Federation -- the Speaker underscored the urgent need for dedicated, inclusive sports facilities within the national capital, a release said.

Gupta emphasised that the absence of inclusive infrastructure not only restricts the potential of CWSN but also discourages their active participation in sports. Given the high standards and broad reach of DDA Sports Complexes, he asserted that these facilities are ideally positioned to lead the change toward inclusivity.

To this end, Gupta has proposed reserving exclusive time slots in all DDA Sports Complexes specifically for CWSN and deploying specially trained instructors to support their unique training requirements.

He noted that this initiative would cultivate a supportive and inclusive sporting environment while also preparing these young athletes to represent the nation at national and international competitions.

The Speaker expressed confidence that the concerned authorities will act swiftly and decisively to implement these recommendations, thus advancing the cause of equal opportunity and reinforcing the values of inclusivity and sportsmanship. (ANI)

